UTEP’s Men’s Head Basketball Coach Joe Golding to get a 3-year Contract Extension

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso has offered men's head basketball coach Joe Golding a 3-year contract extension, UTEP source confirmed.

The contract will still need the approval of the UT board of regents but if it is approved, Golding will be under contract through the 2028 season, which will include the transition when the Miners go to the Mountain West Conference in 2026.

Golding was entering the final year of his current contract.

After a successful run and an appearance in the Conference USA tournament title game in 2024, the Miners took a step back this past season.

Despite an 18-15 record, the Miners were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament.

Shortly after the conclusion of the season, the Miners lost all of their starting players and several others, either to graduation or the transfer portal.