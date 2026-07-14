Pharmaceutical marketplaces: How online platforms are changing drug purchasing

Pharmacies have spent the better part of a decade absorbing pressure that other industries felt only briefly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the people inside each pharmacy responsible for ordering medications and tracking inventory have felt it most. Their daily work of finding the right drug at the right cost has gotten harder as prices move week to week and reimbursement from pharmacy benefit managers keeps tightening.

A January 2025 National Community Pharmacists Association survey found 48.6% of independent pharmacists said the financial health of their business declined significantly during 2024, with 30.3% considering closing their doors in 2025. And the supply side has been every bit as unpredictable, with the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists closing out 2025 with 216 active drug shortages still on its tracker.

Here, PrimeRx examines how these pressures have piled up across the daily work of keeping shelves stocked, and how digital pharmaceutical marketplaces have entered as one answer to a buying process that has outgrown what teams handle by hand.

Why Traditional Drug Purchasing Has Become More Challenging

The buying side of an independent pharmacy used to run close to autopilot, with most stores leaning on a single primary wholesaler for the bulk of what passed through the dispensing counter. The setup worked while the market underneath moved at a predictable pace and rebate structures rewarded loyalty to one supplier, but the setup no longer holds.

Independent pharmacies now juggle a primary wholesaler alongside two or three secondary suppliers, where each secondary picks up lower-cost generics or hard-to-find medications that the main account cannot deliver on time.

The juggling runs through a string of separate supplier portals, each one with its own login and its own way of describing the same drug. Comparing prices across them is manual work that adds up over a workday, and inventory shown on one portal often disappears before a buyer finishes opening the next.

The friction lives inside an industry built on generic dispensing, with the 2025 NCPA Digest reporting that 84% of prescriptions filled at independent pharmacies are generics, the same category where prices move fastest, and margins are thinnest.

Backorders pile on top of that workload, sending staff hunting across multiple portals while patients wait at the counter for refills that should have taken minutes. And a poor buying decision now cuts deeper than it once did, with one overpaid order or one missed rebate threshold hitting the bottom line directly.

What Pharmaceutical Marketplaces Actually Are

Unlike the traditional setup, where a pharmacy buyer signs onto one wholesaler’s catalog and orders within that single supply lane, a digital pharmaceutical marketplace brings catalogs from dozens of vetted suppliers into one dashboard.

A buyer enters a drug name, and the platform returns competing prices and live inventory from every supplier on the network, with quantities showing exactly what sits on a warehouse shelf at that moment. The model runs closer to a flight comparison site than a wholesaler portal, with suppliers shown side by side rather than buried inside separate logins.

Group purchasing organizations, often confused with marketplaces, operate differently, since a GPO is a negotiating club that locks in discount contracts with manufacturers on behalf of members, while the marketplace is the software where the actual buying takes place.

Why Pricing Transparency Is Driving Adoption

Price transparency has done more to drive marketplace adoption than any other single factor, since seeing supplier prices lined up on one screen exposes the price differences independent pharmacies absorbed for years without seeing them clearly.

A buyer who watches a fast-moving generic drug come in at three different prices across three vendors now has a real number to act on rather than an estimate. And speed protects those savings, since discounted lots on shorter-dated stock can sell through quickly once other buyers see the same price.

The pharmacy that sees the lower price first has a better chance of securing it before the option disappears. And that same visibility carries over to shortages, where a buyer can turn to whichever supplier still has inventory rather than waiting on a primary distributor to restock.

Jennie Jarrett of the American Medical Association has called the lack of supply transparency a force that “limits the ability to act proactively,” and independent pharmacies, working with little room to absorb a bad buy, have the most to gain when that visibility finally arrives.

How E-Commerce Principles Are Influencing Healthcare Supply Chains

The buying habits independent pharmacies are adopting trace back to the consumer e-commerce playbook, where buyers expect to see options laid out clearly rather than locked inside a single catalog. Forbes has noted that pharmaceutical e-commerce can support more efficient and transparent prescription drug buying, and that expectation is now showing up in pharmacy purchasing.

Faster product visibility takes a process that used to feel manual and makes it feel closer to ordinary online ordering, with one screen replacing the hunt across separate vendor sites. But that speed still has to fit the rules of prescription drug distribution, where transactions have to support Drug Supply Chain Security Act tracing requirements.

Independent pharmacies still rely on a primary wholesaler for much of their daily volume, with the marketplace working as a complement when the main account cannot fulfill the order. And that role gives buyers another place to look for backordered medication or better generic pricing, without asking them to replace the supplier relationships they already use.

Challenges Pharmacies Still Have to Manage

Even with the convenience marketplaces bring, the daily work of running a pharmacy still leaves practical responsibility with the buyer.

Verified suppliers remain the starting point, since a low price means little if the seller is not properly licensed, and pharmacies have to confirm that every trading partner meets FDA guidance tied to the federal Drug Supply Chain Security Act.

Compliance work runs beside the purchase itself, with track-and-trace documentation attached to every prescription drug moving through the supply chain, and pharmacies expected to keep those records on file for six years.

But inventory accuracy only holds up if the data feeding the screen is current, since a stale stock number sends a buyer chasing product already sold to someone else. Staff training creates its own version of that delay, since the platform only saves time after the team knows how to read the screen and place the order without slowing the counter down.

The Future of Online Drug Purchasing for Pharmacies

Pharmacy buyers are getting used to seeing price and availability on the same screen instead of chasing each piece across separate calls and tabs. And having both in one view makes supplier comparison feel less scattered, since one dashboard now holds what used to take an afternoon of phone calls to gather.

The next stretch of that work will likely come from AI-assisted buying recommendations that flag a better-priced generic drug before the order is finished. And predictive inventory tools could push the buying decision even closer to the pharmacy’s own counter by matching orders to what the store actually dispenses.

Tools like those turn clearer information into faster decisions, and faster decisions protect both the margin and the people behind the counter who are already stretched thin. The best version of marketplace buying gives those teams a clearer answer before the order is placed, leaving less of the day spent searching and more of it spent keeping the pharmacy moving.

This story was produced by PrimeRx and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.