What to do when visa delays slow your startup

Startups compete on speed. But the immigration system runs on fiscal years.

For founders, delays cost more than filing fees. They can lead to stalled roadmaps, unfilled roles, and even work moved overseas.

The immigration system can be a tax on velocity. But as Manifest Law explains below, there’s a way for founders to plan for it.

Key Takeaways

To keep visa delays from slowing your startup, plan hiring around the immigration calendar and line up backup visa options.

When companies can’t get visas, research shows some of the work moves overseas.

You can’t speed up the government, but employers with an immigration strategy can keep more of their momentum.

What does immigration delay cost a startup?

The biggest cost of immigration delay is time. It’s the senior engineer you want to hire in March who can’t start until October. It’s the role that sits open for months while you wait on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to process a petition.

Why delays are common

Most new H-1B work visas go through a lottery. For fiscal year 2026, employers submitted about 344,000 registrations. Only around 120,000 were selected, or around 35%.

A missed lottery can push the hire back a year, but even lottery selection doesn’t always mean a fast start. Regular H-1B processing for a worker changing status in the U.S. typically takes as long as 9 months. And cap-subject hires usually can’t begin work until Oct. 1, no matter when you make the offer.

For a company that ships products in two-week sprints, that’s an enormous wait. So what about paying to go faster?

Employers can add premium processing to get a response to their petition in 15 business days at a cost of $2,965. But that only speeds up potential approval. It doesn’t change the Oct. 1 start date, and it can’t buy a better spot in the lottery (although the wage level you register at might, as will be explained later).

And if the hire is overseas, add another wait for the visa stamp at a consulate abroad. A start date could slip for a number of reasons.

Do immigration delays push jobs overseas?

The research suggests that when companies can’t get visas, some of the work simply leaves the country.

A study of the H-1B program by Britta Glennon, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, looked at what firms do when visas get denied. The study, published in the journal Management Science in 2023, found that for every visa rejection, the average multinational company added about 0.4 workers abroad. The most globally connected firms added closer to 0.9, nearly one offshore hire for every rejection.

Where did those jobs go? Mostly to India, China, and Canada, per the study. And many were R&D roles.

Are startup jobs moving overseas?

That study looked at large multinationals, not seed-stage startups. So why should a founder care?

Startups now have the same escape valve that those big firms used, thanks to remote-first hiring and established engineering hubs abroad. The barrier that pushed corporate R&D to Bangalore can also push a 20-person startup toward a contractor in Toronto.

But by offshoring, you lose one thing startups run on: people in the same room, iterating fast. Working over distant time zones can slow you down. Some founders will want their core team close by.

Which delays hit hardest?

The biggest delays fall on two groups: your newest, entry-level hires, and your longest-tenured people waiting on green cards.

The shift to a wage-weighted lottery system rewrites the playbook for junior hiring. New grads and early-career engineers on Level I wages now appear to face the steepest odds. Then a green card backlog creates a retention risk. A great engineer may join, do great work, then face a decade-plus wait for permanent resident status, which could push them to look elsewhere.

Here are the main pressure points employers face today:

The H-1B cap lottery: The annual lottery selected about 35% of registrations in FY2026. For FY2027, the lottery was wage-weighted, so odds rise with pay. Early estimates put Level I near 15% and Level IV near 61%, so junior and entry-level roles are affected the most.

The annual lottery selected about 35% of registrations in FY2026. For FY2027, the lottery was wage-weighted, so odds rise with pay. Early estimates put Level I near 15% and Level IV near 61%, so junior and entry-level roles are affected the most. Petition processing: Regular processing may take as long as 9 months. That’s a tight squeeze for anyone aiming for an Oct. 1 start.

Regular processing may take as long as 9 months. That’s a tight squeeze for anyone aiming for an Oct. 1 start. The green card backlog: Roughly 1.8 million people are waiting for an employment-based green card. For Indian nationals, EB-2 and EB-3 wait times may stretch well over a decade. As of the July 2026 Visa Bulletin, EB-2 India is temporarily unavailable, with no new green cards issued in that category for the rest of the fiscal year. Long-tenured staff are affected the most by this wait.

Roughly 1.8 million people are waiting for an employment-based green card. For Indian nationals, EB-2 and EB-3 wait times may stretch well over a decade. As of the July 2026 Visa Bulletin, EB-2 India is temporarily unavailable, with no new green cards issued in that category for the rest of the fiscal year. Long-tenured staff are affected the most by this wait. The $100,000 H-1B fee: A new fee on certain petitions is in effect while under appeal, adding cost and uncertainty. It affects H-1B hires from abroad.

What can employers do about immigration delays?

You can’t speed up the government. But you can design your hiring around its calendar, and build a more defensible plan in the process.

Here are six moves that could help:

Plan for the fiscal calendar, not the offer date. Build the Oct. 1 start date into your headcount planning. If a role depends on the H-1B lottery, plan for the gap between the offer and the start date. Register at the wage level the role can legitimately support. The wage-weighted lottery gives higher wage levels better selection odds. In Manifest’s FY2027 data, Level II was selected at roughly twice the rate of Level I. But this only works when the role genuinely supports the higher wage. Don’t inflate a level to game the lottery. The position and pay have to match, or you risk trouble down the line. Diversify your visa pathways. The H-1B lottery is not the only door. Common alternatives include O-1, L-1, TN, F-1, and J-1 visas, which do not require a lottery. Sequence green cards early. For talent from backlogged countries, starting the green card process sooner may help mitigate long-term retention risk. The wait won’t shrink, but an early start keeps the timeline moving and signals commitment. Use premium processing where possible. When a late approval could force a work stoppage, paying for a faster decision through H-1B premium processing can buy timeline certainty. Build a contingency for a lottery miss. Two out of three registrations don’t get selected, so have a backup ready. That might mean keeping a candidate on another valid status, exploring a cap-exempt option, or covering the work another way until the next lottery. A defensible framework beats scrambling in April.

None of this can speed up immigration. But together, these moves help you stay in control of your own timeline instead of leaving it to chance.

What’s really at stake?

Immigrants founded or co-founded 59% of America’s billion-dollar startups, companies now worth a combined $5 trillion, according to an analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). Immigration delays slow that engine.

For founders, immigration shapes how fast you can build, and companies that plan for it early can keep their momentum. You can’t speed up the system, but you can build around it.

FAQs about immigration delays

How long does the H-1B process take?

Regular H-1B processing times may take 9 months, and cap-subject hires usually can’t start work before Oct. 1. From the March lottery to a start date, the full timeline often runs about seven months or more.

What happens if you don’t get selected in the H-1B lottery?

If you weren’t selected in the lottery, you generally have to wait and try again the next year, since the lottery runs only once annually. In the meantime, employers may keep a candidate on another valid status, explore a cap-exempt option, or cover the work another way.

Does premium processing make an H-1B faster?

H-1B premium processing speeds up the decision on your petition, requiring a response from USCIS in 15 business days for roughly $2,965. But it doesn’t move the Oct. 1 start date or improve your lottery odds.

What are alternatives to the H-1B for hiring engineers?

The O-1 visa has no annual cap and may fit people who qualify as highly accomplished. The L-1 visa allows employees to move from an existing foreign office, and the E-2 visa can work for treaty-country nationals at qualifying companies. Other types of work visas can also avoid the lottery.

Why is the green card wait so long for Indian nationals?

A 7% per-country cap limits how many green cards any one country can get each year. High demand from India means EB-2 and EB-3 waits for Indian nationals may stretch well over a decade.

This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Immigration law changes frequently, and the information here is current only as of the publication date. For advice on your specific situation, consult a licensed attorney. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

This story was produced by Manifest Law and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.