If business ownership is the American dream, are you building the business you actually wanted?

For many entrepreneurs, owning a business isn’t the end goal: It’s the path to something bigger. It’s the start of what many call the American Dream. And for many business owners, that dream means having more control over their future.

A recent Rocket Lawyer-commissioned survey of small business owners reflects this shift. More than 83% of small business owners said owning a business is part of the American Dream, while nearly 79% said they feel more fulfilled now than they did before becoming business owners.

Still, business ownership itself isn’t what matters most to entrepreneurs. The survey found that they associated the American Dream with freedom and flexibility (53.9%), financial independence (43.9%), homeownership (43.7%), and providing for their families (39.8%). These results raise the question: Is your business helping you reach those goals, or is it becoming another source of stress?

Success Isn’t Just About Revenue

Growing your business is important, but growth isn’t the only measure of success. Many owners start a business because they want greater control over their schedule, finances, and overall future. As your company grows, take some time to assess whether your business is still serving your goals, or if you have inadvertently lost the freedom you once sought.

The Biggest Obstacles May Not Be What You Think

The survey identified several practical challenges for small business owners. Finding customers (41.4%) was the primary barrier, followed by economic conditions (39.8%), access to funding (31.4%), and uncertainty regarding next steps (28.7%).

While you can’t control the economy, you can build a stronger foundation to help your business adapt. Success doesn’t come from avoiding challenges, but from establishing the business foundation to handle them effectively. Reviewing customer agreements, improving payment practices, planning for slower periods, and regularly evaluating your growth strategy can make your business all the more resilient.

Practical Questions to Ask Yourself About Your American Dream

Before planning your next stage of growth, it’s important to ask yourself a few practical questions about where your business is today and where you want it to go.

Is my business giving me the freedom I hoped it would? Or am I spending all my time solving day-to-day problems instead of leading the business?

Or am I spending all my time solving day-to-day problems instead of leading the business? Are my contracts helping my business grow? Could clearer payment terms or deliverable agreements reduce future disputes?

Could clearer payment terms or deliverable agreements reduce future disputes? What’s preventing my next stage of growth? Is it customer acquisition, cash flow, funding, operations, or something else?

Is it customer acquisition, cash flow, funding, operations, or something else? Should I review my business strategy with an attorney? Are there legal or operational risks I could address before they become larger problems?

What to Do Next

Take some time this month to evaluate whether your business is moving you toward the life you wanted when you first started.

Review your customer contracts, vendor agreements, and payment terms to identify areas that could reduce risk or improve cash flow. Look at your biggest bottlenecks, and identify one or two changes that would give you more time to focus on growth. If you’re preparing for expansion or facing recurring business challenges, consider speaking with an attorney to review your contracts and long-term plans.

Ultimately, building a successful business isn’t just about working harder; it’s about making the proper preparations to enjoy more freedom and security for years to come.

Methodology

Rocket Lawyer surveyed 883 U.S. small business owners through the UserTesting platform from June 9-26, 2026. Respondents were screened to confirm that they owned a small business. The survey explored views on business ownership and the American Dream, motivations for starting a business, barriers to growth, personal fulfillment, financial independence, family opportunity, and demographic and business characteristics. Read the survey announcement and full survey report.

This story was produced by Rocket Lawyer and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.