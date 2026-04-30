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People of ABC-7

Sayra Sanchez, producer

KVIA
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Updated
today at 6:29 PM
Published 6:31 PM

Sayra Sanchez Aguilar joined the ABC-7 team as a producer after graduating from New Mexico State University in December 2025. Born in California and raised in Juarez, her bilingual skills merge both Mexican and American cultures and are key in her efforts to support her Borderlands community.

Sayra started her education in Juarez and studied there through high school, until she left home to attend college in Las Cruces. She obtained her bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in fashion design. Before joining ABC-7 she was an intern at Telemundo 48 in El Paso the summer of her junior year. Then the summer of her senior year she did an internship at KOAT in Albuquerque.

During her time at NMSU, she was first immersed into journalism by joining KRWG Noticias22, a student produced newscast in Spanish, where she learned to translate scripts and anchor. Then later joined KRWG News22 to continue anchoring and reporting but now in English as well. At her college newsroom she found her passion for journalism and love for storytelling.

Outside of the newsroom, Sayra enjoys going to concerts, binge watches her favorite shows, one of which is Gilmore Girls, and loves to spend time with her cat Nico.

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Sayra Sanchez

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