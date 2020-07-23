15 new virus deaths reported in El Paso — most announced in 1 day

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Public Health announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, marking the highest single-day increase for El Paso County.

The health department said that the deaths did not occur on the same day, but rather they received the official causes of death at the same time. They added that the victims died between the first and third weeks of July.

The victims ranged in age between their 50s and their 90s, and all had underlying conditions. Ten men and five women died.

The death toll now stands at 211.

The previous record of 14 was set last Thursday.

The health department also announced 204 new cases. There are currently 3,564 known active cases, that's 295 fewer than the day before. There was also a record number of new recoveries reported -- 484. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 12,501 confirmed cases and 8,726 reported recoveries.

Research shows some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues stemming from the virus.

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in the ICU remained the same: 310 and 116 respectively.

In the past seven days, on average, 16.19% of tests conducted in El Paso County have yielded positive results.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data from the health department, click here.