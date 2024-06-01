Birmingham-Southern keeps inspiring, magical season alive with walk-off win at D-3 World Series

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Birmingham-Southern is still swinging. Now playing for a school that technically no longer exists, the Panthers kept their hopes of winning a national championship alive on Saturday with a 9-7 comeback win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III World Series. Jackson Webster hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth for Birmingham-Southern, which closed officially closed on Friday. The Panthers squandered a 4-0 lead and fell behind 7-4 in the eighth before scoring three runs to tie it. In the ninth, Andrew Dutton walked leading off and Webster, who hit a two-run in the first, connected on an 0-2 pitch, driving it over the left-field wall in Classic Park to set off a wild celebration on the field and in the stands.

