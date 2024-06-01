Breast cancer cases increase in women in their 40s, new study suggests earlier screenings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A recent study by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reveals a rise in the number of women in their 40s diagnosed with breast cancer women, prompting their recommendation to women start regular screening ten years sooner than currently outlined.

“The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force had the recommendation at age 50,” said Dr. Jose Saldivar, an oncologist with Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare. "Research has come to light that shows a 2% increased risk of cancer in women between age 40 and 49."

Breast cancer, according to medical experts, continues to be the second leading cause of cancer death in women across the country.

Dr. Saldivar said mammograms are the easiest way to detect breast cancer.

“The new technology allows for easy and comfortable mammograms. They’re able to detect micro calcifications or small changes in the breast, so that early detection leads to early treatment.”

Ursula Moyers was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer back in December 2020. After her diagnosis she underwent a double mastectomy, hysterectomy, chemo and radiation at Las Palmas Medical Center.

“I consider myself to be lucky,” said Moyers while offering this advice. "Go to the doctor every year, and do the tests, the mammography, especially if you have the genes in your body.”

Moyer is in remission and urges women to advocate for themselves in seeking health care.