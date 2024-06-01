County of El Paso holds community engagement meetings to receive input on projects that could be voted on

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The County of El Paso is holding a series of 12 community outreach meetings to receive feedback from the community on projects that could go up for vote in November as part of a proposed capital improvement bond.

In these meetings, the county is presenting over 100 projects ranging from parks to new county facilities and partner projects, including upgrades to the Sun Bowl.

Betsy Keller, county chief administrator, told ABC-7 that none of the projects presented are final, but the feedback gained from these meetings will be important to determine what projects will potentially be up for vote.

“These projects will be available for the public and put over meetings over the next several weeks. We'll take all the feedback we receive from the public, provide it to the Bond Advisory Committee, who will then take that into consideration and make their final recommendations on what projects they believe should be considered by Commissioners court," said Keller.