El Paso reports 22 virus deaths, nearly 2,000 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 22 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

The death toll now stands at 639 in El Paso County.

The City of El Paso will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the worsening health crisis. ABC-7 will like stream it here on KVIA.com.

Health officials said these deaths did not occur on the same day. The deaths happened between August and November. As ABC-7 as reported, the health department needs to complete an epidemiological study to determine the official cause of death.

The health department also announced 1,920 new cases. This is a new, single-day record for El Paso.

El Paso announced 3,100 new coronavirus cases Wednesday which is a single-day record. However, the health department clarified that this actually a two-day total, and attributes the confusion to a data input error.

"This week, starting on Sunday, we began transitioning to automatically uploading cases reported by the state and experienced upload issues contributing for the need of a 2-day upload on Tuesday evening of an additional 1,563 cases," Public Health Director Angela Mora said in a statement. "We may continue to experience similar situations throughout the week as we continue to refine the automatic upload process. However, we will report any issues daily."

There are 22,954 known active cases, also an all-time high.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 58,275 confirmed cases, with 34,528 reported recoveries.

