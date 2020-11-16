Famed El Paso historian Leon Metz has died

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Leon Metz, a man who dedicated his life to telling the Borderland's story, has died.

Fellow historian Bernie Sargent confirmed the news to ABC-7.

"He was prolific," Sargent said. "He's going to be sorely missed by not only El Pasoans, but history aficionados around the world."

Metz wrote more than a dozen books about the Southwest and was considered an expert on the Borderland's history.

"He did a lot of work at UTEP, was there for a number of years, working and doing research," Sargent said. "He was one of the people I looked up to. He inspired me."

Many ABC-7 viewers will recognize Metz from his frequent appearances on the news. Whenever we had a question about the Borderland's past, Metz was someone who had the answer.

Sargent said Metz struggled with Alzheimer's for the past few years. He was living at the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home.

In 2010, Metz was honored with the Texas Historical Commission's Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement Award.

Metz was 90 years old.