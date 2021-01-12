Department of State Health Services interactive map shows vaccine availability in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of State Health Services created a new interactive map which lets users see how many vaccines have been distributed across the state.

You can check out the map yourself by clicking here.

The blue dots on the map show which locations have vaccines available. The red dots show locations which have received the vaccine, but no longer have any more.

You must contact providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours. It is important to note that not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in priority groups.