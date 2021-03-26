El Paso reports 4 virus deaths; active cases continue to drop
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 150 new cases Friday morning.
The latest victims were identified as:
1 – male in his 70s
1 – female in her 70s
1 – male in his 80s
1 – female in her 90s
El Paso County's death toll now stands at 2,360. The health department is investigating an additional 140 suspected Covid-19 deaths.
The number of known active cases decreased by 39 to 2,210.
Hospitalizations stand at 200, with 63 Covid-19 patients listed in the intensive care unit.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,769 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 128,769 reported recoveries.
For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.
