El Paso reports 4 virus deaths; active cases continue to drop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 150 new cases Friday morning.

The latest victims were identified as:

1 – male in his 70s

1 – female in her 70s

1 – male in his 80s

1 – female in her 90s

El Paso County's death toll now stands at 2,360. The health department is investigating an additional 140 suspected Covid-19 deaths.

The number of known active cases decreased by 39 to 2,210.

Hospitalizations stand at 200, with 63 Covid-19 patients listed in the intensive care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 128,769 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 128,769 reported recoveries.

