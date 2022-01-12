Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder for tossing baby in dumpster appears in court
HOBBS, New Mexico – An 18-year-old New Mexico woman appears in court.
She's facing charges of attempted murder after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.
Listen to the 911 call below. Editor's note: The audio attached to this story contains graphic language.
ABC-7 obtain the 911 call describing the moment the baby was discovered.
The baby is in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Alexis Avila, of Hobbs. She told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked when she gave birth.
