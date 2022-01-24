Number of new Covid-19 cases climb in El Paso, breakthrough cases also up

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso health officials say 26 new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in El Paso for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Week 3 data.

One of those deaths happened in December. The other 25 deaths occurred in January.

All 26 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

2 men in their 30s

2 men in their 40s

1 woman in her 40s

3 men in their 50s

2 women in their 50s

4 men in their 60s

1 woman in her 60s

2 men in their 70s

2 women in their 70s

4 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

1 woman in her 90s

There were 13,786 new Covid-19 cases reported for CDC week 3. That's 5,502 more cases than the previous week. El Paso health officials say breakthrough cases were at 6,862. That's an increase of 1,882 breakthrough cases over the last week. Nine of the deaths were reported as breakthrough deaths, bringing breakthrough deaths to 111 patients.

You can find daily updates on Covid-19 data at epstrong.org.