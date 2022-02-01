Pedestrian struck by train in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pedestrian was struck by a train in downtown El Paso early Tuesday morning.
First responders tell ABC-7 it happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Campbell St.
ABC-7 is still working to learn the severity of the pedestrian's injuries.
This is a developing story. Stick with ABC-7 for updates.
Comments
4 Comments
Suicide for sure.
Nasty way to do it, if it is.
For sure.
What is it with pedestrians and trains in El Paso? Must be the close proximity to Mexico. Lived for 30 years near the Union Pacific rail hub in Pocatello Idaho. It was a terminal larger than El Paso’s. Main intersection between Salt Lake City, the Pacific Northwest, and points North. Car/truck/tractor/farm equipment collisions sure, but never a pedestrian.