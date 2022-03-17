Blue Origin reschedules flight; Comedian Pete Davidson unable to take part
VAN HORN - Blue Origin announced Thursday night that the 20th flight of the New Shepard has been moved to March 29.
Due to the change in dates Saturday Night Live Comedian Pete Davidson will no longer be able to be part of the crew on that mission.
The flight was originally scheduled to take place March 23. Blue Origin didn't say why the flight was postponed.
Blue Origin say they'll announce their sixth crew member in coming days.
