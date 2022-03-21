Canutillo family tracks down, detains car thief after home burglary

CANUTILLO, Texas -- A family detained a car thief as they waited for El Paso Sheriff's deputies to arrive. According to the Sheriff's department, a woman said she saw her car being driven out of the home's driveway on March 16 on Gillet Street and Elk Way.

The victim's family helped her track down the car several blocks away and detained the offender.

Investigators say the offender went inside the victim's home, took the keys then took her car without permission.

The unidentified offender was booked in the El Paso county jail for burglary and and theft.