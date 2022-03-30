Visiting judge grants motion to remove El Paso District Judge from murder re-trial

EL PASO, Texas – A visiting judge has granted the State's motion to remove Judge Marcos Lizarraga from the Moises Galva murder re-trial

In January, KVIA reported the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct was investigating 21 complaints against Judge Lizarraga of the 168th district court.

The Moises Galvan murder case was the subject of the most recent Borderland Crimes podcast.