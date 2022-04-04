What happens to K9s as legal sales of cannabis begin in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas – They've worked their entire career honing their noses to sniff out pot. But with the legalization of cannabis in New Mexico, work isn't the same for police K9s.

The prospect of early retirement now confronts police dogs. The dogs may follow in the footsteps of other K9s nationwide.

An Associated Press report points out that dogs trained in multiple drugs alert the same way for all of them. There's no way to tell if they're alerting police to the presence of pot or some other illicit drug.

