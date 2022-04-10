Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 5:08 AM
Published 4:59 AM

Pedestrian struck and killed in Sunset Heights, I-10 east closed while police investigate

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after they were struck by a car overnight.

First dispatch say they were called to the scene at 12:40 Sunday morning on I-10 east near Porfirio Diaz in Sunset Heights.

Special traffic investigators have closed down I-10 east in the area in order to conduct their investigation into what led up to the deadly collision.

Police did not release any other information at this time.

Top Stories

Rachel Phillips

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content