Pedestrian struck and killed in Sunset Heights, I-10 east closed while police investigate
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after they were struck by a car overnight.
First dispatch say they were called to the scene at 12:40 Sunday morning on I-10 east near Porfirio Diaz in Sunset Heights.
Special traffic investigators have closed down I-10 east in the area in order to conduct their investigation into what led up to the deadly collision.
Police did not release any other information at this time.
Comments