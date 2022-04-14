Water main break led to temporary outage for residents in west El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso Water crews have restored service to Mesita Elementary and the hospitals nearby. Crews still working on restoring service to other areas.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water crews are working to repair a main break that's led to outages on the west side.
El Paso Water said the main break is between Hixson St. and Okeefe Drive, near Mesita Elementary.
A spokeswoman for the utility said it could take a few hours to repair the issue.
El Paso Water's outage map shows residents near Kern Place and UTEP are being affected.
And yet, the City wants to spend $3M of the taxpayer’s money on a piece of art in Ascarte Park. Fix the infrastructure first doorknobs!
Actually it’s the county. That’s why they raised the taxes this year. The city wants that c.r.a.p.p.y. thing (park?) downtown above I10.