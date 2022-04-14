Skip to Content
today at 9:06 AM
Published 8:11 AM

Water main break led to temporary outage for residents in west El Paso

KVIA

UPDATE: El Paso Water crews have restored service to Mesita Elementary and the hospitals nearby. Crews still working on restoring service to other areas.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water crews are working to repair a main break that's led to outages on the west side.

El Paso Water said the main break is between Hixson St. and Okeefe Drive, near Mesita Elementary.

A spokeswoman for the utility said it could take a few hours to repair the issue.

El Paso Water's outage map shows residents near Kern Place and UTEP are being affected.

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

