Jammed gun, police presence credited with averting shooting injuries at Cincinnati Entertainment District fight

EL PASO, Texas – Police say a jammed gun helped avert shooting injuries after a 22-year-old man pulled out the weapon during a large fight Sunday in front of the College Dropout Bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Police say 16 officers were assigned to Cincinnati District that night. Around 1:40 a.m., a crowd gathered around the fight.

According to investigators, as officers approached the crowd, they saw 22-year-old Christopher Paul Hicks pull out a gun and indiscriminately shoot into the crowd.

Police say Hicks ran from officers with the gun. A different group of officers intercepted Hicks as he ran towards Mesa Street. After Hicks was tackled by officers, police say they found the gun with a jammed round, which prevented Hicks to continue firing.

Hicks faces three charges: deadly conduct, evading arrest and resisting arrest. His bonds total $60,000.