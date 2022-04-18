Jammed gun, police presence credited with averting shooting injuries at Cincinnati Entertainment District fight
EL PASO, Texas – Police say a jammed gun helped avert shooting injuries after a 22-year-old man pulled out the weapon during a large fight Sunday in front of the College Dropout Bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.
Police say 16 officers were assigned to Cincinnati District that night. Around 1:40 a.m., a crowd gathered around the fight.
According to investigators, as officers approached the crowd, they saw 22-year-old Christopher Paul Hicks pull out a gun and indiscriminately shoot into the crowd.
Police say Hicks ran from officers with the gun. A different group of officers intercepted Hicks as he ran towards Mesa Street. After Hicks was tackled by officers, police say they found the gun with a jammed round, which prevented Hicks to continue firing.
Hicks faces three charges: deadly conduct, evading arrest and resisting arrest. His bonds total $60,000.
Comments
3 Comments
Yup another import not unlike the 5 from Jaguars and 6K to get out and do it again? This POS shot indiscriminately into a crowd and the bail is 6K? Unbelievable
60K.
Sounds like a lot of fun but I prefer to be sleeping comfy at 1:40am.