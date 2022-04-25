Fire breaks out at vacant Crosby Elementary for 2nd time this year

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Firefighters responded to a fire at Crosby Elementary school early Monday morning.

This is the second time in 2022 that a fire has broken out at the vacant, northeast El Paso school.

According to the EPFD battalion chief on scene, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out of the back of the building when first responders arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading throughout the entire building.

No injuries were reported.

The school has been vacant since June of 2021.

This is the second fire to break out at Crosby Elementary this year, the first was back on January 23rd.