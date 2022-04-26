Severe thunderstorm pummels Santa Teresa, parts of West El Paso and Upper Valley

El Paso, Texas -- A severe thunderstorm late Tuesday night dropped golfball-sized hail over parts of the Borderland, causing some damage to property.

In Santa Teresa, the streets were blanketed by hail as residents peeked cautiously from their homes.

At least one resident reported a broken skylight.

The storm then moved toward northeast El Paso, reported chief meteorologist "Doppler" Dave Speelman, who was tracking the storm.

Dangerous storm heading NE. Hail and heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/jc5POqMYr9 — DopplerDave Speelman (@Dopplerdaves) April 27, 2022

The cell moved into the area from Juarez, then "blew up," he said, dumping quarter-sized and even golf-sized hail.

By 11:30 p.m., "Doppler" Dave reported live on ABC-7 that the storm was over Chaparral and had weakened.

