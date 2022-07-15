Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 6:23 PM
Published 5:59 PM

UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 east at Lee Trevino Crash, 1 serious injury, freeway closure

TX DOT

UPDATE: El Paso police say one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash involved a semic and a motorcycle.

I-10 eastbound lanes between Yarbrough and Zaragoza are closed.

Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene.

EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is being diverted off I-10 East after a crash. Back up is to Lomaland. This is the second crash in the area for the evening commute.

One person has suffered serious injuries in this crash.

Get updates here.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content