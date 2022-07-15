UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 east at Lee Trevino Crash, 1 serious injury, freeway closure

UPDATE: El Paso police say one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash involved a semic and a motorcycle.

I-10 eastbound lanes between Yarbrough and Zaragoza are closed.

Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the scene.

EL PASO, Texas -- Traffic is being diverted off I-10 East after a crash. Back up is to Lomaland. This is the second crash in the area for the evening commute.

One person has suffered serious injuries in this crash.

