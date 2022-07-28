Pedestrian in roadway when struck by truck in west El Paso; left with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas -- A 72-year-old woman was walking on the road when she was struck Wednesday afternoon by the driver of a truck who was pulling out of a private driveway, according to El Paso police.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the 400 block of Cabaret Drive.

Police identified the woman as Maria Del Carmen Carralas, a west El Paso resident. Police identified the diver of the truck as 50-year-old Juan Lopez.

Investigators say Carrales was left with serious injuries and taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Police say Lopez's failure to yield the right of way and Carrales's being in the roadway as contributing factors to the collision.