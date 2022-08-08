County Commissioners approve proposed tax rate for the fiscal year of 2023

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso County Commissioners passed a new proposed tax rate on Monday.

Although the motion passed, the tax rate has yet to be adopted.

The proposed tax rate passed was the “Voter Approval Tax Rate” which is the highest rate the court could consider.

During the budget process, the court said it would work to approve the "No-New Revenue Tax Rate," the lowest option available, instead of the proposed rate.

Commissioners said passing the proposed rate would allow for public input and further discussion on the rates at a later date.

“I always like the flexibility whenever you can make the same decision, then as you do now, I’ve always liked that, it's more discussion, the public can participate, and we’re not making a decision for them,” said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Under the current tax rate for fiscal year 2022 you would pay about $767 for a $163,000 home, the average 2022 value, in El Paso County.

For the proposed Voter Approval tax rate, you would pay about $752 for the same home, that's about $15 less.

For the No-New Revenue Tax Rate, you would pay about $695, $72 less than your current tax rate.

The Voter Approval Tax Rate would generate an additional $19 million over the No-New Revenue Rate.

The average value for a home in El Paso County in 2022 has increased by 12%.

The next public discussion on the county tax rate will take place Monday, Aug 22. at 5:30 P.M.

The new tax rate will be adopted no later than 14 days after the public hearing.

To participate in the public hearing, call 888-835-7276