Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers.

Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish.

The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many as 50 Brazilian men, women and children undergoing screening by a staff of only three volunteers.

Volunteers who can speak Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Russian are needed.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call 575-524-1230.