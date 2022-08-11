WATCH: O’Rourke responds with expletive when man laughs during comments on Uvalde shooting

MINERAL WELLS, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor, Beto O'Rourke, snapped back at a man who laughed as he spoke about the Uvalde school shooting during a campaign event Wednesday.

O'Rourke used profanity in his sharp response.

The candidate was talking about how the gunman in Uvalde was able to legally purchase an A-R 15, a weapon originally designed to be used in combat.

As O'Rourke hears the laugh, he turns in the direction of the heckler, points at him and says, "It may be funny to you, (expletive) but it's not funny to me, OK?"

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers for O'Rourke.

O'Rourke is facing incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November.