EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital.

It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School.

The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and responding to the shooting.

According to police, one male was transported to a local hospital, but the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.