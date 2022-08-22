‘Grease’ Returns To Theaters

EL PASO, TEXAS--- The AMC theater chain is hoping you’ll spend one of your summer nights watching “Grease” on the big screen.

Following her death earlier this month AMC theaters is re-releasing Olivia Newton-John's classic film "Grease".

This week 135 theaters will show the 1978 musical with tickets costing just $5.

Locally, AMC Classic East Pointe 12 is showing the film today through Thursday.

One dollar from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John, who passed away on Aug. 8, had first been diagnosed with breast cancer in the early 1990s. Throughout the following years, she became an advocate for breast cancer awareness and championed research initiatives and charities. She also helped to create the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

For specific showtimes visit: https://www.amctheatres.com/movies/grease-70744/showtimes/grease-70744/2022-08-22/amc-classic-east-pointe-12/all