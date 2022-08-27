Skip to Content
6:30 PM
UTEP vs. North Texas delayed due to lightning

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP Miners football home-opener against conference rival North Texas has been delayed due to lightning and severe weather in the area.

Fans are allowed into the concourse of the Sun Bowl to shelter from the weather, but are not allowed to go to their seats as the lightning continues.

The game will be delayed 30 minutes after every lightning strike that is seen.

The NMSU Aggies home-opener against Nevada has not been delayed as of now.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates.

Dylan McKim

