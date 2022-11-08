3 alleged kidnapping victims rescue, 2 hostage takers arrested, 58 undocumented migrants found

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents report they rescued three undocumented migrants from Guatemala being held for ransom.

The suspected hostage takers were taken into custody.

The Albuquerque Police Department assisted with the rescue of a mother and her two daughters – ages 5 and 9.

A relative of the three migrants from Guatemala stated she paid $30,000 to have her sister and nieces brought into the U.S. according to court documents.

The alleged smugglers asked the relative for an additional $6,000 in order to release them. HSI agents met in a commercial parking lot where the relative agreed to pay the additional money.

The three victims were rescued and agents were able to detain 10 additional undocumented migrants.

HSI continued their investigation and were able to locate 48 more undocumented migrants, seized $47,000, ledgers, a firearm, and loaded magazine.

Of the 48, forty are from Mexico, 14 from Guatemala, and 4 from Ecuador.

In adequate food supply, lack of water and severe overcrowding were reported by agents.