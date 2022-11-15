Skip to Content
Federal judge blocks Title 42 rule that allowed expulsion of migrants at US-Mexico border

  (CNN) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Title 42 -- a controversial rule that's allowed US authorities to expel more than 1 million migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border.

While the rule was drafted by the Trump administration during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Biden administration has relied heavily on it to manage the increase of migrants at the border.

District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, found the Title 42 order to be "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

