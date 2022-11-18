Skip to Content
One officer injured, another had his nose broken after responding to call at College Dropout bar

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: El Paso police arrested 24-year-old Kyle Demetrius Ellison in connection to an assault against two of its officers.

Police say the officers were assaulted after responding to a call early Friday morning.

According to investigators, the assault happened when the officers tried to detain Ellison, who was believed to have been involved in the reported fight/shots fired call.

Police say no victims related to the call were found.

EL PASO, Texas- Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating an assault of an El Paso Police officer.

It happened at 207 Cincinnati street in west El Paso.

Police responded to a call at 2 am of a fight involving weapons.

During that investigation, police said the officer was assaulted. 

No further information has been released at this time.

