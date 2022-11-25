Amazon faces Black Friday strikes

E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset over pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries, including the U.S.

Some protests will highlight Amazon's environmental and social footprint. The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Make Amazon Pay was launched a year ago after 50 organizations held strikes and protests in 16 countries around the world, the coalition said.

“Today’s actions show the scale of resistance to Amazon’s exploitation at every link in its chain of abuse,” said Casper Gelderblom, a coordinator of the group.

“Workers throughout the supply chain are demanding what’s rightfully theirs when even Jeff Bezos admits their labor paid for his recent joy ride to space,” he added.

The international coalition is also demanding that Amazon “pays its fair share of taxes and commits to real environmental sustainability.”

An Amazon spokesman said the company is not perfect, but that it does quote "take our role and our impact very seriously.