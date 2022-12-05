Skip to Content
Group suspected of trying to steal Banksy mural in Ukraine arrested

A group of people are being held by police in Kyiv, Ukraine, accused of trying to steal a mural by graffiti artist Banksy.

Police say the mural was "ruthlessly cut off by attackers" from a wall of a building damaged by Russian shelling.

The artwork shows a woman wearing a gas mask and carrying a fire extinguisher. The mural was not damaged.

Authorities say those responsible were quickly detained, and a full investigation is underway to determine if charges will be filed.

As part of the investigation, "an art expert examination" will be conducted on the mural and authorities will make a decision what charges to file against the suspected attackers.

Noelia Gonzalez

