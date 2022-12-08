“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed.

ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due to her being underage.

In the interview, the girl tells investigators that she began talking to Peake during the tailgate before the NMSU-UNM football game in October.

She said Brandon Travis, who she referred to as her friend, got beat very badly during a brawl at that game and wanted to "jump" Peake in revenge. She says Peake was part of the brawl as well.

She tells investigators that Travis repeatedly asked her to help set Peake up when he'd be in Albuquerque for a basketball game.

She claims that she told him "no" multiple times, but eventually gave in. However, she said she just thought Peake would be jumped. She said she had no idea guns would be involved.

“Nobody was supposed to die. Nobody was supposed to get shot," she said.

"Their plan was just to jump him to get their point across to State. That was it," she added.