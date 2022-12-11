U.S. State Department assisting Grant Wahl’s widow following unexpected death

(CNN)-- The U.S. State Department is assisting soccer writer Grant Wahl's widow following his unexpected death in Qatar.

Officials with the U.S. Embassy in Qatar have been working with Wahl's widow Celine Grounder to make sure she gets the support she needs.

A witness said that the 48 year old Wahl "collapsed" in the press area while covering Friday's World Cup Argentina-Netherlands match.

Wahl had complained of respiratory symptoms earlier in the week, but the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear.

A bouquet of white flowers and a framed picture of Wahl were displayed in the press box at the World Cup and the pictures were shared on twitter by FIFA.

Last month, Wahl posted on twitter that he was denied entrance to a stadium at the World Cup because he wore a rainbow t-shirt.

Right now, there does not seem to be any connection between that incident and his untimely death.