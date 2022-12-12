Skip to Content
In a future filled with electric cars, AM radio could be left behind

Electric cars may not only be spelling the end of the internal combustion engine, they could also take AM radio off the air. The reason is electromagnetic interference which causes static and noise on the AM dial, annoying motorists.

If more electric vehicles drop AM radio, some broadcasters say they could lose their key audience during morning and afternoon drive when listeners are commuting to work.

Currently about 47-million Americans listen to AM radio at least two hours a day, representing about 20% of the radio listening public.

Broadcasters and elected officials also worry that if AM radio disappears, America will lose a vital capability to reach the public during emergencies.

Noelia Gonzalez

