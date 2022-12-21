Watch: Las Cruces police search for motorcyclist who crashed into garage door

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a motorcyclist rode off after crashing into the garage door of a home without reporting the incident.

The crash happened Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. at the 1400 block of Calle Sosa. According to police, the crash startled two chihuahuas that were crated in the garage. The chihuahuas were not injured.

Police say the crash did cause damage to a vehicle parked inside.

The motorcyclist was last seen leaving westbound on Poplar Avenue.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police at (575) 526-0795.