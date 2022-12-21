Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:26 PM

Watch: Las Cruces police search for motorcyclist who crashed into garage door

LCPD

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say a motorcyclist rode off after crashing into the garage door of a home without reporting the incident.

The crash happened Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. at the 1400 block of Calle Sosa. According to police, the crash startled two chihuahuas that were crated in the garage. The chihuahuas were not injured.

Police say the crash did cause damage to a vehicle parked inside.

The motorcyclist was last seen leaving westbound on Poplar Avenue.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the police at (575) 526-0795.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content