Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for November rollover crash in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 36-year-old west El Paso resident has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter for the Nov. 6 crash that killed 36-year-old Monica Gabriela Saenz.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at I-10 west near Schuster. According to police, Vincent Manuel Soto was driving westbound on I-10 west when his vehicle struck the right guardrail of the interstate causing the rollover.

Saenz, his passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Soto had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they obtained a warrant for Soto's arrest on Wednesday, the same day Soto turned himself in at the Central Regional Command.

His bond has been set at $250,000. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.