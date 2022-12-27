Governor Hochul Submits Request for Federal Emergency Declaration

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has formally requested President Joe Biden to declare a federal emergency for two western counties after a powerful and deadly blizzard.

According to a press release from the governor's office, she's seeking the declaration for two counties. One of those, Erie county includes Buffalo, where authorities say at least 27 people died as a result of the storm.

The declaration will provide immediate federal assistance to support ongoing response and rescue operations

Monday afternoon Biden tweeted: "I spoke with governor Hochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York. We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this."

Meanwhile, parts of western New York remain buried by up to three to 4 feet of snow, and officials expect more snow to fall by this afternoon.