Juarez situation breakdown; more than two dozen deaths, prison director fired

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Two days after a group of prisoners escaped one of Juarez's jails, "Cereso 3," its director was fired on Tuesday, and every other staff member is now under investigation.

On New Year's day, 30 prisoners escaped from "el Cereso 3" after a group of armed men attacked the prison and some of its guards.

Sunday's attack resulted in a total of 17 deaths; ten custodians, and seven prisoners, along with 13 injured. Hundreds of Mexican Army soldiers and the Mexican National Guard are looking for escapees.

On Sunday, another two gunmen were killed by Mexican officials after being chased from the jail into the Juarez outskirts. They were chased in connection to the prison's attack.

Monday was a violent day in Juarez, too, that left five other gunmen killed after they attacked members of the state police. Two other officers were killed, which makes 26 people dead since the prison's break on Sunday.

No arrests related to the break-in have been made yet, and officials have advised "Juarenses" to stay home if they don't need to go out.

After what happened on Sunday's prison break, on Tuesday, the State announced that they would be removing the prison's director Alejandro Alvarado. He and the entire prison staff will be under investigation.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Consulate in Juarez canceled all appointments for visas due to the recent violence in the city. The consulate will contact everyone who had an appointment for January 3 to reschedule.