Multiple crashes throughout El Paso County impact Wednesday morning commute

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso first responders were busy Wednesday morning responding to several crashes throughout the county.

Overnight, El Paso police responded to a crash on Joe Battle and Gateway West before 3 a.m. Police say one person was taking to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That crash cleared just before 5 a.m.

Shortly after around 5 a.m., El Paso County Sheriff's deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on Gateway East at Eastlake. That driver was also left with life-threatening injuries as well. Our crews however saw the medical examiner on scene. Deputies continue their investigation.

There were also three crashes along Loop 375 North and South near Spur 601, as well as Loop 375 North at Montana. None of those crashes had injuries reporting. Those crash happened between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Police also responded to several crashes on I-10 in east El Paso after 7 a.m.. A crash at I-10 west at Viscount sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries. Police also blocked off I-10 east at Hawkins after a distracted driver crashes into a median.