Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Cesar Chavez Border Highway Saturday morning.

Police say the call came in at 4:30 a.m.

They say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop 375 near Midway Dr.

Police added that one lane of Loop 375 westbound has been shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more updates as we get them.