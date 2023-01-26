Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:55 AM

Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning.

The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along the left shoulder as well as several unmarked vehicles. Shortly after, a Border Patrol unit took several people into custody.

Moments later, another possible pursuit ended on Schuster Avenue and Sun Bowl Drive. Our ABC-7 crews saw a Texas Department of Public Safety unit as it waited for a tow truck to take an unmarked car away.

ABC-7 has reached out to DPS and Border Patrol but have not heard back.

This is one of several pursuits DPS troopers have responded too this month alone.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content