Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning.

The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along the left shoulder as well as several unmarked vehicles. Shortly after, a Border Patrol unit took several people into custody.

Moments later, another possible pursuit ended on Schuster Avenue and Sun Bowl Drive. Our ABC-7 crews saw a Texas Department of Public Safety unit as it waited for a tow truck to take an unmarked car away.

ABC-7 has reached out to DPS and Border Patrol but have not heard back.

This is one of several pursuits DPS troopers have responded too this month alone.