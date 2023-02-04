Fire units respond to blaze in Canutillo, Texas

UPDATE: West Valley Fire Department said the call came in at 9:31 am.

When units arrived on scene the dept. said it found a large pile of recycling material on fire.

Crews set up large diameter streams flowing over 500 gallons a minute each to knock down the flames. Hand lines were also deployed to contain the fire.

Dona Ana also responded and assisted with fire attack. All units were back in service by 12:05. No injuries and no other buildings received any damage.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause of the fire

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA)- According to fire officials with Sunland Park, there is reports of a fire at the 6700 block of Doniphan Dr. in Canutillo, TX.

Dona Ana County Fire and West Valley Fire Department is responding.

Fire official with the El Paso Fire Dept. said it's a recycling plant fire and no injuries have been reported at this time.

El Paso County Sheriff's office is blocking off traffic in the area.

No further information was been released, ABC-7 is working to learn more.