Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 4:26 AM

Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso.

According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that are being described as life-threatening.

Police said that special traffic investigators (STI) were not present at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest updates as we get them.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content